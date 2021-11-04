Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

BCEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $122,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

