Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Sell

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of AHH opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $9,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,676,000 after buying an additional 467,980 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 296,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,420,000 after purchasing an additional 184,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

