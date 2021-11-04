Barclays Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. Comcast has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $243.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

