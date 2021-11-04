Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) vs. Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Critical Contrast

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Vonage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -115.50% N/A -85.93% Vonage -1.84% 7.85% 3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Vonage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 1.03 -$17.71 million N/A N/A Vonage $1.25 billion 3.22 -$36.21 million $0.17 93.88

Spectrum Global Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vonage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectrum Global Solutions and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonage 0 5 4 0 2.44

Vonage has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Vonage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -1.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vonage beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

