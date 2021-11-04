Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CERN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $78.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

