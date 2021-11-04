Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Hold

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $164.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Technology’s Q1 performance benefited from improving customer demand at several end markets. The company is well-positioned to gain from its diversified product portfolio especially its asset optimization and management software solutions and Asset Performance Management (APM) suite. Rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions, proliferation of big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, along with higher spend on software, will likely drive its top line in the long haul. Strategic acquisitions are likely to boost top line going forward. However, the company’s performance is affected by consumer spending stemming from the COVID-19 crisis which is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. Supply chain disruptions and logistics bottlenecks are added concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $157.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.59. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $110.64 and a one year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,023,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,025,000 after acquiring an additional 249,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

