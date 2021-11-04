PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.05

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.05 and traded as high as C$15.21. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$15.05, with a volume of 239,425 shares.

PSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.78.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.