TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.05

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.24. TomTom shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

TomTom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

