Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.45

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and traded as high as $55.59. Linamar shares last traded at $55.52, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

LIMAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

