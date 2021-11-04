Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.69

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.69 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 51.88 ($0.68). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 51.88 ($0.68), with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.71 million and a PE ratio of -12.97.

About Ebiquity (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports brand owners to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

