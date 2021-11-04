Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Up 24.6% in October

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $246.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

