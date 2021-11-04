Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Rises By 25.0%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 776,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $677.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Cango has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

