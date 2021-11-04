G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $996.40 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $826.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 624,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after acquiring an additional 67,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 656,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 66,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

