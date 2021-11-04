Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.34.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.49 on Monday. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$605.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.27. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.03.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

