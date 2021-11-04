CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CACI International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CACI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.75.

CACI opened at $285.74 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $289.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.55 and its 200-day moving average is $261.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in CACI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CACI International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in CACI International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CACI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

