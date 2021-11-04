Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to report sales of $25.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.42 million and the highest is $25.50 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $13.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $99.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.49. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock worth $9,278,569 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

