TELUS (T) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shares of T stock opened at C$28.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.70. The stock has a market cap of C$38.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$22.66 and a 52-week high of C$29.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.92.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

