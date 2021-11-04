Brokers Issue Forecasts for Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

VIAV stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.68. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,824 shares of company stock worth $443,428 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 392,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

