KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

