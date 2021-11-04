Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Church & Dwight in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of CHD opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average is $85.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,283.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

