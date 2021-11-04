Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE BRDG opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
About Bridge Investment Group
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
