Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BRDG opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

