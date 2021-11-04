Brokers Offer Predictions for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Shares of NBIX opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

