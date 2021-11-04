ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANIP. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $723.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

