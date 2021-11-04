Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme’s (TVFCF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TVFCF opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The company provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

