Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $17.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $17.74. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$704.17.

TSE:FFH opened at C$515.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$14.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.90. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$379.00 and a twelve month high of C$581.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$528.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$546.77.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

