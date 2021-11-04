AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUDC. Sidoti cut AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of AUDC opened at $36.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 3.6% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter worth about $396,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

