Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CAMT opened at $40.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.32. Camtek has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

