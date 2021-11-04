Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.36.

NYSE ORCL opened at $96.15 on Monday. Oracle has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $98.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

