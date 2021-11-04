The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Big Yellow Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $1,450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC cut Big Yellow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Yellow Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of BYLOF stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

