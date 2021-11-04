Credit Suisse Group Raises BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €65.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €62.00 ($72.94) to €65.00 ($76.47) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNPQY. UBS Group raised shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BNP Paribas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BNP Paribas to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from €61.00 ($71.76) to €63.00 ($74.12) in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.96.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

