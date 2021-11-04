Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

BAMXF opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.77. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $116.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

