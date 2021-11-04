A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMKBY. Danske upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

AMKBY opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

