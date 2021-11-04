Financial Contrast: Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) vs. Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) and Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dnb Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Dnb Asa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 0 2 2 0 2.50 Dnb Asa 2 6 2 0 2.00

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.41%. Dnb Asa has a consensus target price of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 472.61%. Given Dnb Asa’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dnb Asa is more favorable than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dnb Asa has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Dnb Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 14.59% 11.78% 1.07% Dnb Asa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Dnb Asa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $6.51 billion 1.32 $889.88 million $0.70 9.06 Dnb Asa $8.63 billion 3.92 $2.93 billion N/A N/A

Dnb Asa has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Dnb Asa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dnb Asa beats Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions. The Global Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers global transaction banking, financial solutions and advisory, and corporate finance to Mexican and multinational corporations, financial groups, and large institutional clients. The firm products include mortgages, credit cards, payroll loans, loans, and other. The company was founded on November 16, 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

