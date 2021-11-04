Analyzing Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of CM Life Sciences II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Exact Sciences and CM Life Sciences II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.49 billion 10.87 -$848.53 million ($1.38) -68.35 CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CM Life Sciences II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Exact Sciences and CM Life Sciences II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 1 12 0 2.92 CM Life Sciences II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $140.38, suggesting a potential upside of 48.84%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than CM Life Sciences II.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and CM Life Sciences II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -50.52% -8.93% -4.86% CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Exact Sciences beats CM Life Sciences II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

CM Life Sciences II Company Profile

CM Life Sciences II Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

