Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.64 and a beta of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

