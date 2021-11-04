Barclays Begins Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 65.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.89.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $166.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $451.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $304.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.