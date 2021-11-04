Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BY. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BY opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 423,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 116.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

