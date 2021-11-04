Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Shares of CHS opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.61. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 43.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1,253.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 139,420 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 32.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 103,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

