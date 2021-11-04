Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Hold

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

