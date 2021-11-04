Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Hold

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “
Capital Product Partners stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
