Century Casinos (CNTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNTY stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $468.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 3.03. Century Casinos has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNTY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4,585.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 552.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

