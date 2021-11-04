Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to announce $3.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the highest is $3.87 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year sales of $13.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $16.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $70.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

