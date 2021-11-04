Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 41,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,788,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,208,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 722,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

