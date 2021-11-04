Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $397.13

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 397.13 ($5.19) and traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.94). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88), with a volume of 19,993 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 429.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 397.13. The stock has a market cap of £144.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

