Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Shares of EL opened at $340.38 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $225.46 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.