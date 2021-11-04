Lucira Health (LHDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. On average, analysts expect Lucira Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Lucira Health has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

LHDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital cut Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lucira Health by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lucira Health by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.