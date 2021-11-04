Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.20

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$58.20 and traded as high as C$69.28. Stantec shares last traded at C$67.72, with a volume of 158,857 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on STN shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.92.

The company has a market cap of C$7.52 billion and a PE ratio of 39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.20.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$940.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,500,872. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

