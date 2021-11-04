RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.69

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €31.69 ($37.28) and traded as high as €33.75 ($39.71). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €33.44 ($39.34), with a volume of 1,466,533 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.69.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

