Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Update

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 977.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $34.05 on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

