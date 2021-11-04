Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS:STGPF opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

