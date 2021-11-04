Short Interest in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) Increases By 25.3%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 432,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 7.10% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSGA stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

